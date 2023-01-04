Windows 7, 8.1 to stop getting critical security updates

San Francisco: Microsoft will be cutting off Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from security updates and technical support on January 10.

Support for WebView2, the tool that allows developers to embed web-based content into their apps, will also stop getting updates from January 10, reports The Verge.

As of 2021, around 100 million machines still ran Windows 7, leaving little time for their owners to upgrade their devices or else face the security risks that come with using an outdated browser and operating system, according to the report.

A Lansweeper survey of 27 million Windows devices performed last October found more PCs running either XP, 7, or 8 than the number running Windows 11.

Last year, Microsoft announced the end of support date for the Edge web browser on both Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 on January 10.

Google also announced that it will end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in early 2023, with a new Chrome version.

The tech giant will officially stop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on February 7, 2023, when Chrome 110 is expected to be released, the company said in a support page.

Users need to ensure their device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases.