Sensex and Nifty open flat on Monday, RIL declines 2%

New Delhi: The Indian benchmark indices opened flat on Monday. In early trade, the BSE Sensex was down nearly 30 points, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 11.40 points. The shares of heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) witnessed a decline of over 2 per cent in early trade.

At 9:38 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 66,654.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 was at 19,733.60.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Grasim, were the top gainers on the Nifty 50. Meanwhile, the Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries Limited, JSW Steel, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) experienced losses.