Petrol & Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices have managed to remain constant, in the capital city of Odisha.

On Sunday, petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per litre while Diesel recorded as  Rs 80.03 per litre.

The fuel prices are on the rising trend in the past few days here in Bhubaneswar.

The ongoing Covid-19 Situation in the country has witnessed significant rise in fuel prices throughout the country. The inflated fuel rates have been burning hole in the pockets of common man.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

