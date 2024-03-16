Petrol, Diesel price cut by up to Rs 15.3 per litre here: Check details

New Delhi: The price of petrol and diesel has been cut by up to Rs 15.3 approximately per litre in Lakshadweep islands. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India informed it in an X post (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

The revised tariff has been effective from today. “Updated Petrol & Diesel Prices in Lakshadweep Islands, effective from today (16th March 2024),” it was said in the X post.

As per the information the revised petrol price in Lakshadweep islands is as follows. In Kavaratti and Minicoy the cut has been seen as Rs -5.19 while the cut in Andrott and Kalpeni is Rs -15.38.

Similarly, diesel price cut by Rs -15.33 in Adrott and Kalpeni. The earlier price was Rs 111.04 and now the revised price is Rs 95.71 per litre.