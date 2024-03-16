Petrol, Diesel price cut by up to Rs 15.3 per litre here: Check details

Business
By Himanshu
Petrol Diesel price cut by up to Rs 15.3 per litre
0

New Delhi: The price of petrol and diesel has been cut by up to Rs 15.3 approximately per litre in Lakshadweep islands. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India informed it in an X post (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

The revised tariff has been effective from today. “Updated Petrol & Diesel Prices in Lakshadweep Islands, effective from today (16th March 2024),” it was said in the X post.

As per the information the revised petrol price in Lakshadweep islands is as follows. In Kavaratti and Minicoy the cut has been seen as Rs -5.19 while the cut in Andrott and Kalpeni is Rs -15.38.

Similarly, diesel price cut by Rs -15.33 in Adrott and Kalpeni. The earlier price was Rs 111.04 and now the revised price is Rs 95.71 per litre.

Also read:  Assembly Elections In Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal & Andhra To Be Held Alongside LS Polls

Himanshu 6087 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.