Petrol and Diesel prices rises on Sunday; Check the updated rates in various cities here

On Sunday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

Business
By Sunita 0
petrol diesel price in bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased in Bhubaneswar on July 2, 2023. On Sunday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack remain constant today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.71 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.25 per litre.

Must Read

GST has done justice to consumers by bringing rates down: FM…

Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat slightly increased on July…

Petrol and diesel prices increases in capital city of Odisha

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded at Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Also Read: Petrol and diesel prices increases in capital city of Odisha

You might also like
Business

Gold price update: Check the rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat today…

Business

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who offers the best entry-level Postpaid plan

Business

Govt of India increased interest rates on some small saving schemes: Details here

Business

Indian stock market: Nifty trades over 19,100, Sensex hits fresh high

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans