Petrol And Diesel Prices Increase In Bhubaneswar On Monday

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices remain stable in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today, the price of petrol recorded at Rs 86.87 per litre and diesel recorded at Rs 83.16 per litre.

On Sunday, the petrol price recorded Rs 86.74 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 83.03 per litre.

Petrol and diesel price increased by 13 paisa in the last 24 hours.

Petrol price in metros across India:

Diesel price in metros across India:

