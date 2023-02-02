Petrol and diesel prices hike in Bhubaneswar on February 2

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel in the capital city of Bhubaneswar have increased on February 2, 2023. On Thursday, the cost of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.54 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs 95.09 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.73 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.33 per litre in Chennai.