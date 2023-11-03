Gold rates slightly increase on November 3 in India, Check updates

Bhubaneswar: The rates of gold have slightly increased in India on 3rd November, 2023. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,640, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,500. A hike in Rs 100 (for 10 grams) was observed in the last 24 hours.

As is Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the gold rates have increased in the last 24 hours. Today, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,640 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 56,500 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,790 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,650. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,640 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,500.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,640 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,500. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 62,130 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,950.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 71,700 in India. The silver rates have increased by Rs 700 in the last 24 hours.

