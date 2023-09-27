Gold rates decreases for 24 and 22 carat in India on 27th September

Bhubaneswar: As on 27th September, 2023 the prices of the yellow metal decreased by 220 in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,730, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,750.

Gold rates remains constant in India in last 24 hours. As on September 26, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,980 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,100 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,100. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,950 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,950.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,950 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,950. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 79,000 in India. The silver rates remained constant in last 24 hours.

