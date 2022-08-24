Gold rate in India slightly increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has slightly increased on August 24, 2022, for 24 carat and 22 carat. As of Wednesday, the gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,420 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,100.

Yesterday, the gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 51,400 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,080.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,440 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,230 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,000. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,230 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,000 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 700 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.