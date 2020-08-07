Bhubaneswar: Gold price continues to surge in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar for the past few days.

The markets in the city opened after a two week lockdown on August 1. But the opening of markets has failed to make any impact on the yellow metal prices.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 58,320 and Rs 53,510 respectively, today.

Earlier on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 57,830 and Rs 53,020 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19. Due to rising number of Coronavirus cases the yellow metal business is severely affected.

