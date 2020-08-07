Gold Jewellery Rate
Gold Prices Surges Again, Check Rates In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gold price continues to surge in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar for the past few days.

The markets in the city  opened after a two week lockdown on August 1. But the opening of markets has failed to make any impact on the yellow metal prices.

The gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded as Rs 58,320  and Rs 53,510 respectively, today.

Earlier on Thursday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 57,830 and Rs 53,020 respectively.

The Gold industry in India and in Odisha is witnessing hard times due to the ongoing pandemic of  Covid-19. Due to rising number of Coronavirus cases the yellow metal business is severely affected.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 54,800 Rs 53,800
New Delhi Rs 55,350 Rs 54,150
Chennai Rs 58,320 Rs 53,510
Kolkata Rs 55,900 Rs 54,500
