Check Gold Rate
Gold Prices In Indian Markets, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold continues to surge for the last several days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. As on Friday, the gold price for 10 grams of 22 carats was Rs 47,190 the price for 10 grams of 24 carats was Rs 51,470.

Earlier on Thursday, the prices of the 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded Rs 51,000 and Rs 46,790 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

 

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 48,410 Rs 47,410
New Delhi Rs 49,110 Rs 47,910
Chennai Rs 51,470 Rs 47,190
Kolkata Rs 49,840 Rs 48,260

 

