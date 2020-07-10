Bhubaneswar: The price of gold continues to surge for the last several days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. As on Friday, the gold price for 10 grams of 22 carats was Rs 47,190 the price for 10 grams of 24 carats was Rs 51,470.

Earlier on Thursday, the prices of the 24 carats and 22 carats were recorded Rs 51,000 and Rs 46,790 respectively.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: