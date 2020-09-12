Gold Price Falls Down In Bhubaneswar During Weekend, Check Updated Rates

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices falls down in Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar, today. The fall in prices of yellow metal during the weekend has chances of boosting up business.

As on Saturday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams recorded Rs 53,430 while 22 carats/10 grams recorded as Rs.48,980.

On Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 53,720 and Rs.49,250 respectively.

While on the other hand the rate of silver recorded as Rs 67,900 per 1 kg, today.

The opening up of markets in Bhubaneswar after lockdown has caused the yellow metal business to resume again. However business is far from normal as people still prefer to remain indoors due to the looming Covid-19 pandemic.

