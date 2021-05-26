Gold Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gold price in bhubaneswar
Image Credit: Pawan Jewellers

Bhubaneswar: The price of the gold has remain steady for five days consecutively in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 45,600 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 49,760 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

On Tuesday, the gold price was recorded at Rs 45,600 per 10 grams for 22 Carat while the price of gold recorded at Rs 49,750 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

Image Credit: IANS
You might also like
Uncategorized

Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

State

Cyclone Yaas Update: Villages Of Kendrapara Cut Off, Houses Damaged

State

Cyclone Yaas Live Update: Centered 60 kms Away From Balasore, Odisha

State

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Update: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall By Noon, IMD…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.