Fuel price decreases in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has decreased in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar on Friday. The petrol has decreased by 35 paisa per litre and diesel price fell by 34 paise per litre in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of petrol has been registered at Rs 98.50 per litre while the cost of diesel has reached at Rs 96.20 per litre in the capital city of Odisha.

Whereas on Thursday, the price of petrol was also recorded at Rs 98.85 per litre and diesel price was recorded at Rs 96.54 per litre.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Check diesel price in major cities of India: