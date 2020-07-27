Diesel and Petrol Record More Than Rs 80/ Litre In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices record more than Rs 80 per litre for the second consecutive day today.

As on Monday petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per litre while Diesel recorded as Rs 80.02 per litre. The surge is diesel prices keeps the rising trend for the past few days in the city.

Rising diesel prices have become a concern for heavy vehicle owners as rising prices are directly related to the price of day to day commodities.

