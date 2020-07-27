Check Fuel Prices
Image Credit: Times of India

Diesel and Petrol Record More Than Rs 80/ Litre In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices record more than Rs 80 per litre for the second consecutive day today.

As on Monday petrol recorded Rs 81.01 per litre while Diesel recorded as  Rs 80.02 per litre. The surge is diesel prices keeps the rising  trend for the past few days in the city.

Rising diesel prices have become a concern for heavy vehicle owners as rising prices are directly related to the price of day to day commodities.

Petrol Prices In Different Metros Of India:

Credits: goodreturns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel Prices In Different Metros Of India:

credits: goodreturns
