Confused About Your Next Data Plan, Click Here To Know The Best Plans

Bhubaneswar: The culture of data usage has spiked up during the period of Covid-19 lockdown. People in urban and rural areas have shown a growth in data consumption.

Based on the taste of people the telecom operators have launched various plans in the market.

Here are the few plans which the users can avail in order to fulfil their daily data requirements.

Airtel Rs 399 Plan: Airtel provides a plan which gives users daily 2GB data for a period of 28 days. The plan is bundled with unlimited calls to any network along with 100 SMS per day. Users also get access to subscription of Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream premium and Wynk Music.

Vi / Vodafone-Idea Rs 351 Plan: The newly redesigned Vi i.e. Vodafone Idea has surprised its users with a Rs 351 prepaid plan. Users are offered 100GB data for the duration of 56 days. However, users do not get calling facility on the pack. Another disappointment with this plan is that it is limited to a few circles. Presently the plan is available in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

Jio Rs 349 Plan: This plan of Reliance-Jio is for prepaid customers and offers daily 3GB data for 28 days. Users also get a subscription to complimentary Jio Apps along with unlimited on-net calling. Additional 1000 minutes are provided in the plan for off-net calling.

Users can choose from the above three data packs according to their everyday needs.