A big surprise prior to launch, Ola Electric scooter offers a reverse mode

The Ola Electric scooter offers a very practical feature for its users- the reverse mode, revealed the company. The Ola scooter will be launched in India on August 15 with some exciting features for its customers and can be booked at an unbelievably low price of Rs 499.

The company took to Twitter and teased the reverse feature through a promotional video on its official handle. According to the teased video, the Ola scooter can be reversed at an unbelievable pace. The company highlights the reverse mode feature in the video. Additionally, the video asks the users to join the revolution on 15th August (Independence Day)- which is the launching date of the scooter.

The Ola electric scooter brings some exciting or segment best features like keyless start/ stop, best-in- segment boot space, etc.

The popularity of the electric scooter is huge, as it had received a booking of 1 lakh units within 24 hours.

You can reverse the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable pace, you can also reserve the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable price of ₹499 now! ⁰😎 See you on 15th August 🛵#JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/5SIc3JyPqm pic.twitter.com/trTJLJBapM — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 7, 2021

The Ola electric scooter will be named as ‘Series S’. The variants available under the Series S are S1 and S1 Pro.

In terms of acceleration the scooter can accelerate 0 to 45 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. The company claims that the scooter can cover 75km with a charge of 18 minutes.

The Ola electric scooter is currently under production at the company’s factory in Tamil Nadu. In terms of price, the Ola scooter is expected to be priced between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ola electric scooter will be available in 10 colours which include gold, pink, black, blue, red, blue, yellow, silver, gray and white.