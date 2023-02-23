2023 Honda City facelift gets a new base variant, total variants stand at 9

2023 Honda City facelift will be launching soon in India and it will get a new variant as well. According to sources, the facelift of the Honda City will get as many as 9 variants. There will also be a new base variant of the sedan as well. This means that customers will have more options while purchasing the car.

New Variants

The 2023 Honda City facelift gets a new base variant- SV variant. This means that there will be four trims- SV,V, VX and ZX. The SV trim will be limited to a manual gearbox only. However, the V, VX and ZX trims get CVT (automatic) gearbox as well as a manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the hybrid variant of the Honda City will also get a new trim- V trim. The variant will be placed below City hybrid ZX variant (i.e. top spec).

Engines

The new Honda City will be available in petrol and hybrid engine variants. This means that we will not get a diesel variant. The 1.5 litre i-DTEC DOHC diesel engine will be phased out. It produces 73 kW (100 PS) power and 200 Nm of torque.

Speaking about engines, a 1.5-litre petrol engine (121 hp) will be mated with a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. On the other hand, the hybrid version of the facelifted City (e:HEV) will get an Atkinson Cycle 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain that churns out 126hp power.

All the engines will be in compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 norms.

Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as well as the Hyundai Verna is considered to be an alternative to the Honda City. It is important to note that Ciaz already received an update while the Hyundai Verna facelift will launch soon. We hope that the 2023 Honda City facelift will be a major contender in the under Rs 20lakh sedan segment.