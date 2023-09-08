Aprilia RS 457 bound for the global market revealed, to offer a 48hp parallel engine

The Aprilia RS 457 has been revealed for the global market and the model is expected to launch in India sometime soon. The twin-cylinder motorcycle will be manufactured at the PIaggio’s Baramati plant located in Maharashtra. The company is yet to reveal the exact specifications of the motorcycle.

Engine and hardware

The Aprilia RS 457 is expected to offer with a 48hp, four-valve per cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled motor, parallel twin engine that will be paired with 6-speed gearbox and slip-assist clutch. A quickshifter will also be offered on the motorcycle but as an accessory. We are not sure whether it is a bidirectional unit or not.

When it comes to the frame, an aluminum perimeter frame is offered on the motorcycle. When it comes to suspension, a preload adjustable 41mm USD with 120mm of travel is present at the front. On the other hand, the rear suspension is adjustable monoshock and has 130mm of travel. The dry weight of the bike is 159kg while the fully fueled motorcycle weighs 175kg.

The motorcycle gets 320mm front and 220mm back disc made by ByBre. The front tyre is 110/60 R17 while the rear tyre is 150/60 R17. The bike gets TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres.

Features

The Aprilia RS 457 offers 5.0-inch TFT display, ride-by-wire, backlit switchgear, clip on handlebars and multiple level traction control. The motorcycle is designed by Aprilia’s headquarters in Noale, Italy, with inputs from Indian team.

In India, the motorcycle is expected to cost around Rs 5 lakh as it launches in the near future.