2023 Hyundai Verna rear design spotted ahead of launch, check details

The 2023 Hyundai Verna seems to be quite promising as it brings a lot of updates in the already popular sedan. The upcoming sedan has been spotted in South Korea and we are quite excited about it. In the latest spied image we get a glimpse of the rear profile of the new Verna. It is likely that the leaked image is from a commercial ad shoot.

The spy shot has been shared by Instagram handle @car_secrets and we can see that rear is quite different from the current versions. It is quite important to note that the model found in the image is a Hyundai Accent and not a Verna. The Verna is sold as Accent in the several parts of the World including South Korea. Speaking about the changes, a major reformed look can be seen in the form of L-shaped LED taillights along with an LED light bar

Engine

The 2023 edition of the Hyundai Verna will get a new sporty and thrilling 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine. The petrol engine is offered with a 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) as well as a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT). The engine is expected to offer maximum power and torque.

On the other hand, the existing 1.5L Mpi Petrol engine will also be offered in the car. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

The 2023 Verna will not have any diesel variants and the petrol engines will be RDE as well as E20 compliant.

Price

The new Hyundai Verna is expected to get a price bump. We expect the sedan to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh as against the current price of Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the sedan will be on March 21, 2023.

(NB: Follow the official website of Hyundai for more details and stay connected with us for more updates/ leaks on the upcoming sedan.)