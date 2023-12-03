Ugandan Woman becomes Africa’s Oldest Mother, Welcomes twins at 70

A 70-year-old woman, identified as Safina Namukwaya from Uganda has become Africa’s oldest mother, giving birth to twins – a boy and a girl – at a clinic at Kampala this November. The remarkable achievement is being celebrated not only as a testament to medical advancements but also as a story of perseverance and human resilience.

Namukwaya’s journey to motherhood involved fertility treatment, specifically in vitro fertilization (IVF). Opting for a donor egg and her partner’s sperm, she defied age-related odds to embrace the joy of parenthood once again. The premature twins, born on November 29 (local time), are reported to be healthy, along with the new mother.

The news was shared by the Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre on their Facebook page, where they congratulated Namukwaya and termed the event a historic achievement. The post emphasized the significance of the story, not just in terms of medical success but as a demonstration of the strength and resilience of the human spirit.

“This story isn’t just about medical success; it’s about the strength and resilience of the human spirit,” the hospital stated on Facebook, highlighting the emotional and personal aspects of Namukwaya’s journey.

This isn’t Namukwaya’s first experience with motherhood, as she had welcomed a baby girl in 2020. Media reports quote her expressing that societal pressures and the desire for companionship motivated her to pursue motherhood. “I looked after people’s children and saw them grow up and leave me alone. I wondered who would take care of me when I grow old,” she revealed.

Also Read: Bank Officer Among 2 Injured In Crude Bomb Blasts In Dhaka