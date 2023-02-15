Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll surpasses 41,000

The death toll across Turkey and Syria following a massive earthquake surpasses 41,000. after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Feb. 6, according to Turkish and Syrian officials.

The total number of deaths in Turkey and Syria rose to at least 41,219 on Tuesday.

There were 35,418 people killed in Turkey, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In Syria, the death toll currently stands at 5,801 in both government- and rebel-controlled areas of northwestern Syria, according to combined figures from the Syrian Ministry of Health and the Syrian civil defense and medical group.

The death toll in Turkey is now more than the 1939 Erzincan earthquake.

According to a recent report by World Health Organisation (WHO), about 26 million people across Turkey and Syria have been affected by the earthquakes, with many medical facilities damaged.

Turkey’s emergency response ministry said it had evacuated roughly 150,000 people from the earthquake zone.