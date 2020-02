Soldier goes on shooting rampage in Thailand, over 10 killed

Bangkok: A Thai soldier went on a shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, leaving a number of people wounded, police said.

Posts on social media appear to show the scene of a shooting near a shopping centre at Nakhon Ratchasima, BBC reported.

According to police, the soldier stole a vehicle from his barracks before attacking people with an assault rifle in the city, which is also known as Korat.

Details are awaited.