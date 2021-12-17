Rare case, foetus growing inside woman’s liver in highly rare ectopic pregnancy

In a very rare case, a woman in Canada was found with a fetus growing inside her liver in a highly rare ectopic pregnancy.

The extremely rare case was highlighted by Dr Michael Narvey, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba in Canada. He has shared the video on his TikTok account,

He said, “I thought I had seen it all, a 33-year-old woman comes in with a 14-day history of menstrual bleeding and 49 days since her last menstrual period. “On examination, what the doctor found was an ectopic pregnancy in the woman’s liver, reported The Sun.

Michael Narvey revealed that the woman had an ectopic pregnancy in her liver and further added that they have seen it happen in the abdomen but not in the liver. The doctors were able to save the woman’s life, however, they could not save the foetus as the sac had been raptured.

The rate of ectopic pregnancy is about 1% and 2% that of live births in developed nations. However, it is the most common cause of death among women during the first trimester at approximately 6-13% of the total.

The video posted on TikTok has reportedly caught the attention of netizens and it has received over 3 million views and garnered more than 17,000 comments.

The cases of ectopic pregnancy is quite rare. Between 1964 and 1999, only 14 cases of ectopic pregnancies in the liver had been reported in the world.