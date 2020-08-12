More foreign donations to Lebanon arrive after Beirut’s blasts

More foreign donations to Lebanon arrive after Beirut’s blasts

Beirut: More foreign donations arrived in Lebanon after last week’s huge explosions that rocked the capital Beirut, the National News Agency reported.

Two aircraft arrived in Beirut from Czechia, carrying medical equipment and special beds to be used in the emergency rooms of hospitals in the Lebanese capital, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Tunisian Labour Federation sent a military plane carrying 16 tons of medicines and food products for Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Kuwait sent two military aircraft with several tons of food and medical products as part of the daily products sent to Lebanon.

An aircraft arrived from Spain handed to the Lebanese army a donation of six tons of flour.

Lebanon has in the past days received donations from countries including China, Russia, France, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Britain and many more.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on August 4 at around 6.10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT), shaking buildings all over the capital city.

The Beirut governor has said the losses resulting from the explosions range between US $10 and $15 billion.