Jakarta: Body parts,clothing and debris have been pulled out from waters near Indonesia’s capital on Sunday from a Boeing 737 passenger plane that crashed shortly after take off with 62 people on board.

The Sriwijaya Air jet was carrying 62 people when it disappeared from radars four minutes after it left Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta on Saturday afternoon.

More than 10 ships have been deployed to the site.

Around sixty-two passengers and crew were on board, including 10 children, all of them Indonesians, according to authorities.

A spokesman for the Jakarta police, Yusri Yunus, said two bags had been received from the search and rescue agency.

“The first bag contained passengers’ properties, another bag contained body parts,” he told reporters, adding: “We are still identifying these findings.”

Search and rescue efforts were suspended overnight but resumed early on Sunday. Four planes have also been deployed to help with the search.