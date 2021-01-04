London: Around 217 people were issued with fixed penalty fines after police officers busted 58 unlicensed music events and parties in London on New Year’s Day, a newspaper report said

The events were in staged breach of Tier Four restrictions, the highest level of coronavirus curbs in England, currently in force in London, Xinhua news agency quoted the London-based Evening Standard newspaper report as saying on Sunday.

Police said the vast majority of those were closed after officers intervened, while five people had been reported for consideration for a possible fine of 10,000 pounds ($13,673) for organising large gatherings of people, the newspaper report added.

Officers were called to an incident of serious violence in Edgware Road at 12.32 a.m. on January 1 after two teenaged boys, aged 18 and 19, were found with stab injuries.

A 17-year-old girl was also found with a head injury having been struck with a glass bottle.

One person was arrested, according to the Evening Standard newspaper.

None of their conditions are life-threatening.

The incident is suspected to be linked to reports of a large number of people gathered at a property in Connaught Street that was dispersed by police.

Full enquiries into the circumstances continue, the newspaper report said.

London and many other parts of England have already been under the highest Tier Four restrictions, which require residents in the areas to stay at home, with limited exemptions.

In Tier Four, people are also urged to work from home when they can and should not enter or leave those areas.

People should also not mix with anyone outside their own household, apart from support bubbles.

(IANS)