Washington: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 13.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 589,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 13,758,533, while the fatalities rose to 589,093, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,570,037 and 138,291, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in second place with 2,012,151 infections and 76,688 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (968,876), and is followed by Russia (751,612), Peru (341,586), South Africa (324,221), Mexico (324,041), Chile (323,698), the UK (294,114), Iran (267,061), Spain (258,855), Pakistan (257,914), Italy (243,736), Saudi Arabia (243,238), Turkey (216,873), France (211,102), Germany (201,450), Bangladesh (196,323), Colombia (165,169), Argentina (114,783), Canada (111,143) and Qatar (105,477), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,204), Mexico (37,574), Italy (35,017), France (30,141), Spain (28,416), India (24,915), Iran (13,608), Peru (12,615) and Russia (11,920).

