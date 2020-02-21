coronavirus
China’s Hubei reports 411 new coronavirus cases

By IANS
Wuhan: Hubei Province, center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 411 new confirmed cases and 115 new deaths Thursday, according to the provincial health commission Friday.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 62,442. Wuhan, the provincial capital, recorded a total of 45,346 confirmed cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The province also saw 1,451 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Thursday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 11,788.

Among the 42,056 hospitalized patients, 8,979 were still in severe condition and another 2,018 in critical condition.

