China claims to avail COVID-19 vaccine for public by year-end

By KalingaTV Bureau

Beijing: While the world is in a race to develop a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus, China has announced to avail coronavirus vaccine for the public by year-end .

According to reports of The Times of India, Chinese vaccine manufacturers like Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm are hoping that their vaccines will be approved before the end of this year after the successful results of Phase 3 trials.

The chief Bio Safety expert of Chinese CDC said that the corona vaccine will be available to the public by November-December.

She also added that she has also taken a vaccine and she is currently feeling fine.

In China, there are nine vaccine candidates which are currently in human trials. And some of the vaccines have already been given to health worker who work in close contact of Covid patients.

