Bangladesh explosion: 14 killed, over 100 injured in blast in Dhaka

Dhaka, March 7 (IANS) At least 14 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in a massive explosion that took place in a commercial building in Dhaka on Tuesday, officials said.

Bachchu Miah, chief of Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s police outpost, told Xinhua news agency that “10 bodies have been brought to the hospital from the explosion site”.

Brigadier Gener Md Nazmul Haque, director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told journalists that more than 100 people were being treated for their injuries in the hospital, with several of them admitted to the intensive care unit.

Officials said that at least 11 firefighting units are working at the site.

Because of the explosion, they said two buildings — one seven-story and the other one five-story — were damaged at the Siddique Bazar area in old Dhaka.

The incident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. local time, the fire service control room said.

The blast occurred at the seven-storey building which housed several stores for sanitary items on the bottom floor.

The explosion also reportedly shattered the glass walls of a bank branch located in the building adjacent to it.

Apart from this, the incident damaged a passenger bus standing on the opposite side of the busy road.

The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately.