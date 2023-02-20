Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria

Turkey: Two weeks after the country’s worst earthquake in modern history which killed over 45,000 people, yet another magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the tremor struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

Reuters reported that the strong quake damaged buildings in central Antakya, where it was centered. It was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon.

More details awaited.