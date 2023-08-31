63 killed, over 40 injured after massive fire breaks out in high rise building in Johannesburg

Johannesburg: At least 63 people were killed and 43 others injured after massive fire broke out in multi-storey building in South Africa’s Johannesburg.

The emergency services said the fire was reported at around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday, CNN reported.

“At this stage the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigations. Officials from City of Johannesburg Disaster Management have been activated to start facilitating relief for affected families,” it said in a video

Videos circulating on social media show huge orange flames engulfing the lower floor of a building, and scores of people who appear to have fled outside.

In a series of tweets, emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said multiple people were being treated and some had been transported to health care facilities, reports CNN.

Meanwhile, South African state broadcaster SABC said that emergency services and firefighters are still working to douse the raging inferno.