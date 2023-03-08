17 killed, over 100 injured in Dhaka explosion

Bangladesh: At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured on Tuesday in a powerful explosion at a seven-storey building in Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka. Two women were among the deceased people.

As many as eleven firefighting units, comprising 200 firemen, have been deployed to put out the fire and rescue people trapped under the rubble of the building. The blast took place around 4:50 pm (local time) at Old Dhaka’s crowded Gulistan area.

According to a fire service official, Sixteen bodies were found and the toll rose to 17 after one person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Toll could rise as the rescue operation is underway.

“Most of the deaths were caused by brain hemorrhage,” Health Minister Zahid Maleque said.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. According to the locals, the explosion could have been happened due to the chemicals illegally stored inside the building, mostly used as an office and business complex.

Locals stated that they the earthquake-like blast shook the entire Siddik Bazar area.

“I saw 20-25 people lying in the road in front of a damaged building. They were seriously injured and bleeding. They were crying out for help. Some people were running around in panic,”said a local shopkeeper.

Many pedestrians near the building were injured due to the glass shards caused after the building’s windows shattered and fell on them.