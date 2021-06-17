13 miners dead in iron mine accident in China

By IANS
China iron mine accident
(Xinhua/Yang Chenguang/IANS)

Beijing: At least 13 miners who were trapped in an iron mine in China’s Shanxi province due to flooding have dies, local authorities said on Thursday.

The bodies of the victims were lifted out of the well, and the DNA confirmation was completed, according to the local rescue headquarters.

Related News

China’s Zhurong rover sends 1st selfie,…

China’s Massive Tibet Infra Push Cause Of Worry For…

The miners were trapped on June 10 as a well was flooded at the Dahongcai iron mine in Daixian county, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police have detained 13 suspects.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

You might also like
World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 176.9mn: Johns Hopkins University

World

More than four dozen people feared missing in Nepal’s floods, landslides

World

Covid-19 cases in the World crosses 176.5 million, death toll crosses 3.81 million

World

Israel conducts air strikes against Hamas in the Gaza Strip

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.