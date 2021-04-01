New Delhi: Are you a content creator on YouTube who gets bothered by dislikes on his video. Well, now you have a reason to smile.

Recently the Google-owned platform has confirmed that it is experimenting with hiding dislikes on the videos. This move by YouTube comes as a move to protect the creators as well the channels from targeted attacks.

YouTube took to social media platform Twitter on March 31, 2021 and told that it was testing a few new designs that don’t show the public dislike count.

“Creators, you’ll still be able to see the exact number of likes and dislikes in YouTube Studio. For viewers, if you’re in the experiment, you can still like or dislike a video to share feedback with creators and help tune the recommendations you see on YouTube,” the company announced.

👍👎 In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we’re testing a few new designs that don’t show the public dislike count. If you’re part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks (example below!). pic.twitter.com/aemrIcnrbx — YouTube (@YouTube) March 30, 2021



Currently, information about likes and dislikes are available in a creator’s individual YouTube Studio page, but only likes will be displayed publicly on a video.

YouTube said it is not testing hiding dislikes on all creators’ videos but with a select few to begin with and gather insights.

“Viewer feedback has always been, and will continue to be, an important part of YouTube. But we’ve heard from creators that the public dislike counts can impact their well being, and may motivate a targeted campaign of dislikes on a creator’s video,” the company said.

“So, we’re testing designs that don’t include the visible like or dislike count in an effort to balance improving the creator experience, while still making sure viewer feedback is accounted for and shared with the creator,” it added.

Instagram had also experimented with hiding like counts on posts in various countries around the world.

(With inputs from IANS)