WhatsApp To Introduce New Features That Will Give Users New Messaging Experience

New Delhi: WhatsApp has announced that it will introduce a bunch of new very exciting features which will give the users a new experience in messaging. The new features are reportedly going to be introduced in its Beta version.

With over 2 billion worldwide users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services in the world. The platform regularly introduces new features and updates to provide better messaging experience for its users.

According to reports from “webdunia”, WhatsApp is currently working on the updates of its Beta version and testing several new features for it.

WhatsApp is currently working on a new call button which will include both the voice call and video call services in one button and the users won’t need two buttons for the video and voice call in the future.

WhatsApp’s new Add Doodle feature will help to add doddles to the chat wallpaper and it can be made more attractive with the help of this features. The new Add WhatsApp Doodle option is currently on the testing phase.

WhatsApp will introduce a new catalogue shortcut which will includes new call button, Doodle option, Business account.

 

 

