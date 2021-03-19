WhatsApp ends support for devices running iOS 9, earlier OS

By IANS
whatsapp
Pic Credit: IANS

New Delhi: WhatsApp has published a new support document that shares details on ending support for devices running iOS 9 and earlier versions of the operating system (OS).

To date, iOS 9 users were able to use the encrypted chat service.

However, now iOS 10 is required which means users will need an iPhone 5 or later model to use WhatsApp.

The change will affect users of the iPhone 4S for the most part, but this is still only a tiny percentage of iPhone users.

“In December. Apple confirmed that 81 per cent of iPhone users are running iOS 14, with a further 17 per cent on iOS 13 or earlier, which means that only 2 per cent of iPhone users are running a version of iOS 12 or earlier,” reports iMore.

Last year, the Facebook-owned messaging service dropped support for iOS 8 and older versions of the operating system.

WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users.

WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted but this protection currently doesn’t apply to online backups stored on Google Drive and Apple iCloud.

(IANS)

You might also like
Technology

OPPO F19 Pro Series Witnesses More Than 70% Growth In First Day Sale

Technology

Sony reveals PlayStation VR controller for the PS5

Technology

Redmi Rolls Out MIUI 12.0.6.0 Update For Note 10 Pro And Note 10 Pro Max

Technology

Itel Launches 4 Android TVs Under New G-Series In India At Starting Price Of Rs…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.