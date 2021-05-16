Twitter is planning to launch a new verification programme to offer verification badge to users who deserve it soon. The micro-blogging site paused the public submissions for verification badges in 2017.

Since then, Twitter has been working on a new verification programme to offer the verification badge to users.

The company was supposed to launch the verification process in January but it got delayed.

Now, a new report has hinted that it may launching the new verification process soon.

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong has shared the screenshots of Twitter’s verification forms that will be available from next week.

However, the tipster doesn’t reveal any specific details on the launch date and time frame.

As per the screenshot, in this process, twitter will ask users a series of questions to check whether they fulfill the category to get the verified badge.

If you want a verification badge then you will have to provide your identity verification, your category, and qualifications proof. After you upload all the details you can submit the form for a verification badge on Twitter.

Twitter is reviewing verified accounts and will remove the verification badge from accounts who do not follow the Twitter’s guidelines.

Initially, Twitter informed that the verification process is only for notable groups or people within a specific category people.

The micro blogging site has not made any official announcement regarding the new verification process.

(Source: Gadgets 360)