Samsung launches Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for US govt

San Francisco: Leaving Apple behind, Samsung Electronics has introduced a new rugged version of its Galaxy S20 smartphone, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition (TE), for US government and Department of Defense (DoD).

According to the company, with a highly customized software and feature set, the Galaxy S20 TE can operate seamlessly with a range of existing peripherals and supports the requirements of tactical and classified applications, especially those designed to help operators navigate complex terrain, expansive distances, and the potential loss of communication with command units.

Galaxy S20 TE introduces ‘DualDAR’ architecture, which delivers two layers of data encryption based on the NSA standards to secure up to top-secret level data for classified missions.

“The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition provides the warfighter with the technology that will give them an edge in the field, while providing their IT teams with an easy-to-deploy, highly secure solution that meets the demands of their regulated environment,” Taher Behbehani, Head of the Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement.

With its 64-bit Octa-Core processor, the device support the running of multiple mission applications in the field (ATAK, APASS, KILSWITCH, BATDOK) so operators can access the intelligence they need.

It also includes Samsung DeX software, which offers a PC-like experience when connected to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. With DeX, operators can use the device for completing reports, training or mission planning when in vehicle or back at the base.

Galaxy S20 TE features a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2.0 display with 3200 x 1440 Resolution with up to 120Hz refresh screen.

It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, it has 12MP, 64MP, and 12MP camera sensors on the back. On the front, it houses a 10MP camera.

The device runs Android 10-based OneUI 2 and houses 4,000mAh battery.