Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 launched with impressive features: Price starts around Rs 43,200

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A54 and Samsung Galaxy A34 phones in the European market. The w Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 are the successor of the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 that was launched last year. Both the devices come with 120hz AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, and run on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box.

Apart from that the company has promised four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for both the latest phones.

These models will be launching in India today i.e March 16th.

Check out the complete specifications and price details of the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 phones.

Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 price, sale

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G have been priced at £449 (around Rs 44,853), and £349 (around Rs 34,863) in the global markets, respectively. Both Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will be go on sale in March starting with select markets in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The Galaxy A54 5G will be available in four color options, including Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G comes in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A54 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080p pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1380 SoC coupled with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. It runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 flaunts a triple camera setup on the back that houses a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.18 aperture and OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone also carries a 32MP selfie snapper, which is housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

The device draws power from a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The phone is packed with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, Dolby Atmos, an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and Type-C audio. Connectivity features of the device include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is equipped with a large 6.6-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a waterdrop notch to house the 13MP selfie snapper, and 1080 X 2400 pixels resolution. The phone runs on the latest Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 custom skin out of the box. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support like the Galaxy A54.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. There is 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos.

Moving to optics, the Samsung Galaxy A34 features triple cameras on the back, with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a 13MP snapper on the front for selfies.