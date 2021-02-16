Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Camera Setup Launched In India Starting At Rs 12,999

By IANS
Samsung Galaxy A12
Photo Credit: Youtube @Vy Vo Xuan

New Delhi: With the aim to expand its Galaxy A Series, Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new smartphone — Galaxy A12 — in India that comes equipped with a quad camera setup.

The 4GB+64GB variant comes at Rs 12,999, while 4GB+128GB is priced at Rs 13,999. It is available in three colours — black, blue and white — across leading online and offline stores.

With Galaxy A12, Samsung will disrupt the sub Rs 15,000 segment with great features, the company said in a statement.

Galaxy A12 comes equipped with rear quad camera setup — 48MP primary camera, 5MP Ultra Wide camera, 2MP Macro camera and 2MP Depth camera. On the front, there’s an 8MP camera for selfies.

“We are thrilled to kick off 2021 with the most affordable Galaxy A device — Galaxy A12 — which carries forward the DNA of the Galaxy A Series,” said Aditya Babbar, Director & Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

The smartphone features 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 20:9 aspect ratio that provides vivid clarity at your fingertips.

The smartphone houses 5000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast-charging technology. It is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and supports Android 10 and One UI Core 2.5.

You might also like
Technology

Vi Offers Free Unlimited High-Speed Data At Night With Rs. 249 And Above Packs

Technology

Apple iPhone 13 Expected To Come With Always-On Display Feature

Technology

Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A Tipped To Launch In India By February-End,…

Technology

Comet Strike Killed Off The Dinosaurs 66 Million Years Ago: Study

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.