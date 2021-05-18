New Delhi: South Korean video game developer Krafton on Tuesday announced that the pre-registration for PUBG’s Indian version “Battlegrounds Mobile India” is now live on Google Play Store for fans in India.

Players pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India will get four rewards — the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG.

These rewards are for fans who pre-register, so get ready to dive in and enjoy the battle royale experience on the game with your friends, the company said in a statement.

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, users can visit the Google Play Store Link and click on the “Pre-Register” button, and their rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

Set in a virtual world, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from Krafton, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one.

Featuring diverse maps with different terrains in a virtual setting, the game utilises the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone.

The recommended system requirements to experience the game seamlessly are Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2GB RAM in the mobile device.

More than pure combat, the game is also a battle of wits, as you develop strategies to take on your enemies with friends or solo and defeat them to be the last man standing, the company said.