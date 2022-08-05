OxygenOS 13 to bring a plethora of updates for OnePlus devices, Check what’s new

OnePlus is quite prompt when it comes to providing updates on their Android devices. The smartphone manufacturer has recently launched its latest flagship device OnePlus 10T and along with that has announced its new skin. The latest skin from OnePlus will be OxygenOS 13 and will be based on Android 13. The new Oxygen OS will let you explore a new design along with a bunch of features.

Some of the key features of OxygenOS 13 are mentioned below in details.

Aquamorphic Design

The new user interface is inspired by water and is called Aquamorphic Design. In this interface we get a more enhanced viewing experience in the form of soft and rounded edges. The icons are minimalistic and offer you with a variety of textures. There is also a presence of many interactive widgets on the new OxygenOS 13.

Always on display

The always on display makes information on the smartphone more accessible. This means that even though your device is locked, you can control music apps through the AoD screen with its specific widget.

Improvised launcher and sidebar toolbox

The improved launcher allows the user to open the apps within folders without opening the folder. Similarly the sidebar toolbox allows you to add applications in it and access it from the side. Oppo and realme user can relate to the sidebar toolbox as it already present in the ColorOS.

Spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support

The support for Spatial audio and Dolby Atmos on the device means that the hardware support most immersive sound experience.

Improved Security

The private safe 2.0 feature on the device offers additional security in terms of internal storage

Devices to receive OxygenOS 13

The Flagship devices like OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10T will get the update.

On the other hand the nord series devices like OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will also receive the update.