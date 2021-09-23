Nokia G50 unveiled with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC; Check price, specifications

HMD Global has launched its latest affordable 5G smartphone Nokia G50 on Wednesday under the Nokia G series. The phone comes with a waterdrop-style display and carries triple rear cameras.

The new Nokia smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Currently, the Nokia G50 is only available in the UK market. The company has not made any announcement regarding the launch of the Nokia G50 in markets including India are yet.

Nokia G50 price, availability

Nokia G50 is priced at GBP 199.99 (around Rs 20,100) for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone is available for purchase in UK in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue colours options.

Nokia G50 specifications

The Nokia G50 comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 450 nits of peak brightness and runs on Android 11.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and has 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

For photos and video calls, the Nokia G50 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

, the Nokia G50 comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

There is a 5,000mAh battery (removable) on the Nokia G50 that supports 18W fast charging. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

In terms of dimension, the phone measures 173.83×77.68×8.85mm and weighs 220 grams.