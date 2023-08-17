More details about Apple iPhone 15 series USB-C port surfaces out, Check details here

Apple will be introducing the USB-C port in its Apple iPhone 15 series. The USB-C port will not only allow faster charging but also allow faster data transmission rate on the Apple devices. It is for the first time that the iPhone devices will not be using proprietary Lightning port. For those who are unknown, the Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to launch in September 2023.

Recently, the tipster “fix apple” shared images of charging connector (CC) flex cable for the upcoming Apple devices. The tipster also shared the iPhone 15 series CC flex cable and the IC (Integrated Chip) along with power supply management chip. The new report claims that the chip on the images for all handsets can improve the performance of the port as compared to the older models.

Similarly, a report by ChargerLAB, magnified the images shared by fix apple and indicated the presence of an IC located behind the USB type-C socket. The IC is the Retimer chip that is found on high-speed data devices that support Thunderbolt and USB 4 for high-speed data transfer. If the claims made by the report are anywhere near accuracy, the data transfer will go up to 40Gbps. There are chances that the charging speed might be limited. The high speed data transfer might be limited to the Pro models of the iPhone 15 series. However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might get toned-down USB-C port which was rumored earlier.

iPhone 15 Pro max iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 c.c flex cable pic.twitter.com/bamm85Ial3 — fix Apple 🍏 (@lipilipsi) August 8, 2023

On the specs front, we are quite sure that the Dynamic Island feature will be extended to all iPhone 15 models. On the camera front, a 48MP main camera is expected across all models.

Even though Apple has not announced the launch dates for iPhone 15 series, Bloomberg has stated that it might take place on September 12 or September 13. It is also believed that the iPhone 15 was recently spotted on the BIS certification website (which indicates its recent launch date).