Jio Laptop to be priced at Rs. 15,000, know features and specs

Reliance Jio’s rumoured laptop, JioBoook has launched in India. It has been seen during the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 event at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

The JioBook comes with 4G LTE connectivity. The device comes with an 11.5-inch TN display (Twisted Nematic) with 1366×768 HD resolution. This laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and has Adreno 610 GPU. It has 2 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage is available.

Earlier this year, a report claimed that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will launch laptops running on Windows 10 OS.

JioBook laptop Specifications



Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) spotted the rumored Jio laptop listed on the BIS certification site. The tipster revealed that the JioBook is listed with three variants. Apart from the internal model designations, not much else has been revealed about the notebook.

The Jio laptop apparently has three internal model designations – NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM.

Previous leak reports have revealed that the upcoming Jio laptop could feature an HD display with 1,366×768 pixels resolution.

Apart from dual speaker setup, the device has a two-in-one combo port for dual microphones and headset. It has a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, and an HDMI port. In addition to WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, microSD card support is also available. This laptop works on the JioOS operating system.

The Jio laptop comes powered with a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem. It also features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC onboard storage.

Connectivity options of the JioBook could include a mini HDMI connector, support for WiFi over 2.4 and 5GHz frequencies, Bluetooth, a three-axis accelerometer, and a Qualcomm audio chip.

The JioBook will be pre-installed with Jio apps such as JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages. Furthermore, it comes pre-installed with Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office.

Launch date and availability of JioBook

According to reports, JioBook’s development had started in September last year and continued through the first half of 2021. It was announced at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 event at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

Price of Reliance JioBook

The JioBook laptop has been priced at ₹19,500, but can be purchased only from the government e-marketplace. At present, this laptop is available only for employees of government departments. According to the report, after Diwali, the rest of the customers will also get the option to buy this cheap laptop.

This device has been designed for those users who want to buy a laptop in a limited budget. In the past, it was revealed that the company can launch JioBook for everyone by the end of this year.