Google Pixel Fold important details leaked ahead of launch

Google Pixel Fold is expected to be unveiled during the Google I/O developer conference on May 10. According to the latest rumors, the device is going to be launched in June 27. Ahead of its official unveil, various sources have been leaking information about the upcoming foldable device from Google.

The latest reports have suggested that the device will cost more than $1700 (may be $1799). On the other hand, the company is expected to offer a freebie along with the Pixel Fold. Buyers will get a Pixel Watch along with the Pixel Fold, revealed a report. There will also be an option for trade-in, if users plan to exchange their old smartphone.

Some documents and images have suggested that the device will offer a durable hinge (better than other foldable smartphones) and will also be water-resistant. In terms of display, the outer screen will be 5.8 inches while the inner one will be up to 7.6 inches.

Reports have suggested that the smartphone will be 283g and will offer a larger battery than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. The Pixel Fold will be able to offer up to 72 hours in a low-power mode. In terms of power the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset.

NB: The specifications of the Pixel Fold smartphone are based on leaks and should not be considered as official configuration.