New Delhi: The search engine giant Google has announced new updates to make ‘Google Assistant Snapshot’ even more useful with more recommendations.

The initial version of Snapshot showed information like daily commute time, upcoming schedule, reminders, upcoming flights, recent online orders as well as stock market updates.

However, Google is now adding reminders for things like upcoming birthdays or holidays as well as tailored recommendations for things like recipes, restaurants and podcasts.

The company introduced Google Assistant Snapshot two years ago.

“Now, we are adding a few updates to make Snapshot more helpful, and proactive, in keeping you ahead of your upcoming tasks while also providing you with recommended activities and more, all in one place on Android or iOS devices,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to new reminders and recommendations, Google said users can easily see their Snapshot by saying, “Hey Google, show me my day.” Users can also see their Snapshot by activating Google Assistant and tapping on the icon in the bottom left corner.

The new Google Assistant features are available now in the Assistant app on iOS as well as Android in English and will be rolling out to other languages in the coming months.